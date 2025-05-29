Effect on safety the key factor in rule-cutting effort

FMCSA’s effort to cut a number of regulations is targeting rules that could be eliminated with little to no impact on highway safety. Also, the annual American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Antique Truck Show kicks off next week in Wisconsin’s state capital. And several states are working on bills that would affect the move toward autonomous trucks, while Oregon debates two versions of road funding.

President Trump’s tariff plans hit a legal snag

Regulatory rollback targets rules that don’t affect safety

The president said his administration would cut back on unnecessary regulations. Now, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is taking that bull by the horns and getting ready to cut. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins the show to discuss that, plus federal action regarding beneficial ownership information and the end of California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule.

Nation’s biggest antique truck show just down the road

The largest gathering of antique and historic trucks every year – the annual American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show – kicks off next week. Peter Wild, chair of the group’s convention committee, will offer a look at the schedule and tell us what we can expect at this historic show.

States taking a closer look at autonomous trucks

Several states are working on legislation that would affect the move toward autonomous trucks. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Oregon are debating two very different visions of how to fund transportation going forward.

