Duffy: No more ‘slap on the wrist’ for lack of English proficiency

OOIDA joins the U.S. transportation secretary on stage to support the contention that English proficiency is a matter of safety on the road. Also, the California Advance Clean Fleets rule and calls for electric trucks are on the way out, and a lawsuit led by Nebraska got the job done. And scammers are constantly after your money, but the IRS is providing information on how they go about it so you can keep your finances safe.

0:00 – English proficiency is now being enforced

10:05 – Nebraska AG discusses lawsuit that brought down CARB rule

24:32 – The IRS’ list of top tax scams

39:32 – Duffy, OOIDA say English proficiency is about safety

English proficiency is now being enforced

Also in today’s top trucking news: Diesel prices are up. And thieves steal cargo while a trucker is in transit.

Nebraska AG discusses lawsuit that brought down CARB rule

Last week on our show, we reported that California is shutting down Advance Clean Fleets, one of the programs that required ever-stricter emission standards for tractor-trailers in an aim to eventually push the industry toward zero-direct-emission and electric trucks. That was the result of a lawsuit filed by 17 states, led by Nebraska and the Nebraska Trucking Association. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joins the program.

The IRS’ list of top tax scams

Every year, scammers find new ways to try to get some of your hard-earned money. However, many other people are tracking what they do and trying to prevent that from happening. And you may not believe it, but chief among them is the IRS, which each year puts out a list of what it calls the “dirty dozen tax scams.” This year’s list is out, and Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service will fill us in on what it says.

Duffy, OOIDA say English proficiency is about safety

Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy was in Texas for an event dealing with the regulation that requires English proficiency for truck drivers. And OOIDA was there as well. We’ll get the details and find out why it matters from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

