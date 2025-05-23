Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine join the show with an update on the driverless/non-driverless Aurora situation. Also, trucking is difficult and lonely, which can sometimes lead to depression and other struggles. Ben Stafford of Lamar State College wants to help. Then, many will remember the song “Convoy” and the 1978 film based on it. A recent truck show got OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking about that film.

0:00 – Advanced Clean Trucks rules meet their end in Congress, but lawsuits await

10:05 – Project has a chance to save lives

24:32 – Driverless trucks pull back from being driverless

39:32 – Event harkens back to classic trucking movie

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

If you are facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns or just need someone to talk to, counselors are available 24/7 by dialing 988. For more information, visit 988lifeline.org.

If you would like to participate in the Lamar State College Port Arthur suicide prevention project, reach out to Dr. Ben Stafford at (409) 984-6354.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Advanced Clean Trucks rules meet their end in Congress, but lawsuits await

Also in today’s top trucking news: California’s AB5 law is upheld by an appellate court. And Texas moves one step closer to knocking back nuclear verdicts against trucking companies.

Back to top

Project has a chance to save lives

It’s no secret that trucking can be a lonely and challenging job – one that can sometimes lead to depression and some pretty dark thoughts. Ben Stafford, vice president for Workforce and Continuing Education at Lamar State College, is trying to help. He’s working on an important project geared toward truckers that could literally save lives – and he joins the show to tell us about it.

Back to top

Driverless trucks pull back from being driverless

Aurora took a big step forward late last month when the company deployed fully driverless semis on Texas roadways. But it just took two steps backward. Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to discuss why future runs will have a human in the cab – and what this might mean for the future of autonomous trucking. Plus, they break down a new NTSB report highlighting the dire need for more trucking parking and discuss the death knell of Advanced Clean Trucks.

Back to top

Event harkens back to classic trucking movie

If you work in the trucking industry, you should be familiar with the C.W. McCall song “Convoy.” That song inspired the 1970s CB craze and a 1978 movie starring Kris Kristofferson. Well, an event at a recent truck show got OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking about that film.

Back to top