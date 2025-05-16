Driverless truck company has a bad week

Aurora’s driverless trucks are out, but pushback in Texas is growing – and a new report says the company’s plans may not be set for the long haul. Also, SJ Munoz, Tyson Fisher and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine will tell us who in the news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And we close Mission: Military Appreciation with a look back at this week and at what Truckers For Troops has done over the years.

This week, OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through May 18.

You can send us the name of a member of the military for them to receive a care package by emailing a name and military address to troops@OOIDA.com.

If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for on air or in the magazine, you can send it here or on Facebook.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Aurora’s fully driverless trucks are officially on Texas roadways, but for every action, there’s a reaction. And the pushback in Texas appears to be growing alongside new reporting that the company’s business model may not be set up for the long haul. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss the road ahead for Aurora’s autonomous ambitions.

From a man who attacked a trucker to a truck manufacturer that figuratively flipped the bird to a travel stop notorious for refusing to serve truckers, SJ Munoz, Tyson Fisher and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine will tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

As we close out Mission: Military Appreciation, we want to take a look back not only at what we’ve talked about this week but also at what the Truckers For Troops program has done over the years in using your donations to support our troops and veterans.

