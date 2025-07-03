The DataQ process is designed to correct mistakes in federal safety reporting – but truckers have long seen a need for reform in that system. Also, a small group of soldiers drove some specially modified vehicles during the Vietnam War to protect convoys. Then, an OOIDA member was driving to a delivery point when he suddenly found himself on truck-restricted routes – and it cost him big. And the spot market has seen a big jump in reefer freight during week 25. Brent Hutto of Truckstop joins us to look at the numbers.

0:00 – DataQ reforms could make a big difference for truckers

09:55 – Gun Trucks and their drivers play key role in Vietnam

24:15 – Town’s missing signs cost trucker a big fine

38:43 – Reefer freight a bright spot in freight market this week

Truckers should call their members of Congress to support the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act – HR 1962 in the House and S893 in the Senate. Call your members of Congress now at 202-224-3121, or write a letter to them at the Fighting for Truckers website.

We mentioned a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs Web site that contained information about Veterans Day and celebrations across the country. To view those links, click here.

DataQ reforms could make a big difference for truckers

Our continuing coverage of that big announcement out of the U.S. Department of Transportation continues with a look at how the DataQ process could be facing some much-needed changes. Mark Scrhremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the show for details on that and more.

Gun Trucks and their drivers play key role in Vietnam

Veterans Day has always been important here at OOIDA. It was the original date each year for our Truckers For Troops Telethon. But we also mark that day with stories about those who served – and especially those with a connection to the trucking industry. One of our earliest efforts on that front involved a group of soldiers who drove what were called Gun Trucks during the Vietnam War. We’ll have an encore of that story by Land Line Now’s Reed Black.

Town’s missing signs cost trucker a big fine

Another big part of our work over the years has involved uncovering some of the problems truckers face and holding those who make life harder for truckers accountable. In 2015, that involved bringing you the story of a trucker who, through no fault of his own, went off route while headed toward a delivery and paid the price to the tune of a cool $1,000 dollars. We’ll bring back that story today.

Reefer freight a bright spot in freight market this week

The spot market has seen a big jump in reefer freight during week 25. Brent Hutto of Truckstop joins us to look at the numbers and discuss the slight increase for rates as we head into a long weekend.

