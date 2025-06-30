CVSA wants the federal government to require electronic trackers on all trucks, and has made it their top priority for the new highway bill. Also, two truckers who witnessed the fall of Saigon first-hand tell the story of that day – and the outsized role one tiny Navy vessel played. And FMCSA’s announcement Friday was like an OOIDA wish list, hitting issues like truck parking, split sleeper berth, speed limiters and more.

0:00 – CVSA wants trackers on all trucks

10:12 – A look back: The fall of Saigon through the eyes of two truckers

39:16 – FMCSA action plan hits some very big trucking issues

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

CVSA wants trackers on all trucks

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance wants to put tracking devices on your truck. In fact, it’s at the top of CVSA’s priority list for the new highway bill. Scott Thompson discusses the details of their proposal and more with Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine.

Back to top

A look back: The fall of Saigon through the eyes of two truckers

One of our trademarks over the past 20 years has been stories about those who served. Among those is the story of a Navy vessel that played a key role the day Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, fell, finally ending near 30 years of conflict in Vietnam, and causing thousands of refugees to flee the South for safer shores. It’s the story of the USS Kirk as told through the eyes of a trucker who served as a gunner on the ship, a trucker who was in Saigon at the end, and the ship’s official historian, who was also on board that day.

Back to top

FMCSA action plan hits some very big trucking issues

As we reported Friday, the secretary of transportation has announced nine individual actions that the FMCSA will take to make truckers’ lives easier – and it sounds like an OOIDA wish list. From more truck parking and a better split sleeper berth to an end to attempts to require speed limiters and a commitment to fix broker – and even more. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers a rundown.

Back to top