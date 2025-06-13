Customize your truck without breaking the bank
Plenty of truck drivers have had the itch to do something to spruce up their rig, but understandably don’t want to break the bank doing it. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia has more than a few ideas. Then, we hear about a product that seeks to make the “trucker tan” a thing of the past. And finally, cybersecurity advice to keep the crooks at bay.
10:12 – Customize your truck without breaking the bank
39:16 – Password protection advice
Plenty of truck drivers have had the itch to do something to spruce up their rig. Owner-operators are a cost-conscious lot, but at the same time, they take great pride in what they do – including what they do with their truck. And that leads to an obvious question: How do you do that on a budget? Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia has more than a few ideas.
“Trucker tan” product
Most everyone knows about the “trucker tan,” that thing that happens because you have one arm that’s by a window and one that’s not. A device to protect your left arm from the sun is finally on the market. Former truck driver Scott Catuzza joins the show to talk about his product, the ArmRocker Sun Blocker.
Password protection advice
Cybercriminals always seem to be one step ahead of us, coming up with new ways to steal our information and wreck our lives. But standard security measures can go a long way toward keeping the crooks at bay. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT Department stop by with some helpful advice.