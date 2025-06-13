Plenty of truck drivers have had the itch to do something to spruce up their rig, but understandably don’t want to break the bank doing it. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia has more than a few ideas. Then, we hear about a product that seeks to make the “trucker tan” a thing of the past. And finally, cybersecurity advice to keep the crooks at bay.

Click here for details on the Arm Rocker Sun Blocker.

Check out the Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Customize your truck without breaking the bank

Plenty of truck drivers have had the itch to do something to spruce up their rig. Owner-operators are a cost-conscious lot, but at the same time, they take great pride in what they do – including what they do with their truck. And that leads to an obvious question: How do you do that on a budget? Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia has more than a few ideas.

“Trucker tan” product

Most everyone knows about the “trucker tan,” that thing that happens because you have one arm that’s by a window and one that’s not. A device to protect your left arm from the sun is finally on the market. Former truck driver Scott Catuzza joins the show to talk about his product, the ArmRocker Sun Blocker.

Password protection advice

Cybercriminals always seem to be one step ahead of us, coming up with new ways to steal our information and wreck our lives. But standard security measures can go a long way toward keeping the crooks at bay. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT Department stop by with some helpful advice.

