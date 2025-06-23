Just weeks after resolutions passed striking down California’s emission standards, the U.S. Supreme Court added its voice to the debate. Also, as part of our countdown to our final episode, we’ll bring you a 2005 debate over broker issues between OOIDA’s Jim Johnston and TIA’s Bob Voltman. And the reconciliation bill – or the one big, beautiful bill – has run into some problems. We’ll go over the holdups.

0:00 – Court gives fuel producers a win in California

10:12 – A look back: The Johnston-Voltman debate

39:16 – A few hiccups for the big, beautiful bill

Truckers are urged to call their members of Congress to show your support for a bill designed to stop freight fraud, the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act – S337 in the Senate and HR 880 in the House. Call 202-224-3121, or go to the Fighting for Truckers website.

Truckers should also call their members of Congress to support the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act – HR 1962 in the House and S893 in the Senate. You can use those same two methods – call 202-224-3121 or use the Fighting for Truckers website.

Click here for more information about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award program. You will need to sign into the website in order to view that page.

Court gives fuel producers a win in California

California’s emission standards are in the headlines again. Just weeks after the president signed resolutions striking down the rules, the U.S. Supreme Court gave fuel producers a win in their fight against them. Tyson Fisher, associate editor of Land Line Magazine, joins us with details.

A look back: The Johnston-Voltman debate

As part of our countdown to our final episode, we’ll bring you something that made a big splash in our first year: A debate we ran over two days between Bob Voltman – who at the time was the president of TIA, an association representing brokers – and Jim Johnston, the longtime president of OOIDA. We’ll have the first two parts of that four-part presentation today.

A few hiccups for the big, beautiful bill

Congress has been pretty much working on one thing for quite some time. It’s called the reconciliation bill – or as some refer to it, the one big, beautiful bill. But there have been a few hiccups in the bill’s progress, many of which are worth noting. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers a rundown.

