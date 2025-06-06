Celebrating 50 years of C.W. McCall’s “Convoy”

Troopers in Louisiana say they just busted up another staged crash scheme targeting truckers – and Congress has a plan to stop future criminals from trying something similar. Then, on the 20th anniversary of Land Line Now’s very first episode, we take a deep dive on another debut – “Convoy” by C.W. McCall, which hit the airwaves on June 6, 1975, and spurred a decade-long trucker craze. And the latest data on the freight market foretells more rough days ahead.

Another staged crash scheme?

Remember the staged crash scheme in Louisiana known as Operation Sideswipe? State troopers say they just busted up a similar enterprise. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine stops by to break down what we know and discuss how Congress is trying to stop future attempts.

50th Anniversary of “Convoy” debut: Part I

Today is the 20th anniversary of Land Line Now’s very first episode. However, June 6 isn’t the only reason the date is important. For one, it’s D-Day. But it’s also famous because in 1975, “Convoy” by C.W. McCall was released and quickly shot to No. 1 on the charts, spurring a decade-long trucker craze. It’s the story of a coast-to-coast trucker protest that starts on today’s date, the anniversary of our program. And we’ll bring you an encore of that story today.

50th Anniversary of “Convoy” debut: Part II

Our deep dive into C.W. McCall’s “Convoy” on its 50th anniversary continues.

Freight market data foretells more rough days ahead

We pore over fresh data from the OOIDA Foundation about the state of the market. For flatbed haulers, there’s some good news. But Andrew King, the Foundation’s director of operations, says the data coming in foretells rough days ahead.

