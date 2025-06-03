  • 1 NW OOIDA Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029 | Subscribe to Daily News Updates

    Biennial update is an easy do-it-yourself item for truckers

    Date: June 03, 2025

    The biennial update is something every trucker on his or her own authority has to do – but it’s not that hard, and you can do it yourself. Also, the easy way isn’t always the best way. That’s why leased-on truckers should have their own insurance coverage. And Washington state’s governor has OK’d a $15.5-billion, two-year transportation budget – one that includes new and increased taxes and fees.

    0:00 – A coalition opposed to bigger trucks takes its message to Washington D.C.

    10:12 – Biennial update is an easy do-it-yourself item for truckers

    24:48 – Why it’s better to have your own insurance and not the carrier’s

    39:16 – Washington state to spend billions on roads – and hike taxes

    A coalition opposed to bigger trucks takes its message to Washington D.C.

    Also in today’s top trucking news: Fuel prices continue to slide. And Utah promotes a program that teacher passenger drivers how to operate safely around semis.

    Biennial update is an easy do-it-yourself item for truckers

    Truckers who are on their own authority have a lot of filings and a lot of paperwork they have to do every year – and that includes the so-called biennial update. We’ll bring you information about that – as well as electronic logging devices that are not IFTA compliant and concerns some truckers have with truck stops charging for parking by the hour – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

    Why it’s better to have your own insurance and not the carrier’s

    The easy way might not always be the best way when it comes to truck insurance. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department join the program to discuss having your own coverage verses the motor carrier’s.

    Washington state to spend billions on roads – and hike taxes

    Washington state’s governor has signed into law a $15.5-billion, two-year transportation budget – one that includes both new and increased taxes and fees. Meanwhile, several states are tackling a legal issue that could have a big impact on truckers.

