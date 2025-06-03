The biennial update is something every trucker on his or her own authority has to do – but it’s not that hard, and you can do it yourself. Also, the easy way isn’t always the best way. That’s why leased-on truckers should have their own insurance coverage. And Washington state’s governor has OK’d a $15.5-billion, two-year transportation budget – one that includes new and increased taxes and fees.

0:00 – A coalition opposed to bigger trucks takes its message to Washington D.C.

10:12 – Biennial update is an easy do-it-yourself item for truckers

24:48 – Why it’s better to have your own insurance and not the carrier’s

39:16 – Washington state to spend billions on roads – and hike taxes

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Click here for more information about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award program. You will need to sign into the website in order to view that page.

Truckers are urged the support the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act – HR 2853 in the House and S 1404 in the Senate. Call 202-224-3121, or write a letter using the Fighting for Truckers website.

Connor’s Law, or HR 3608, would put the regulatory requirement for English proficiency into federal law. Call to show your support for the bill at 202-224-3121, or by writing a letter through the Fighting for Truckers website.

Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.

For more news in specific states, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State webpage.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

A coalition opposed to bigger trucks takes its message to Washington D.C.

Also in today’s top trucking news: Fuel prices continue to slide. And Utah promotes a program that teacher passenger drivers how to operate safely around semis.

Back to top

Biennial update is an easy do-it-yourself item for truckers

Truckers who are on their own authority have a lot of filings and a lot of paperwork they have to do every year – and that includes the so-called biennial update. We’ll bring you information about that – as well as electronic logging devices that are not IFTA compliant and concerns some truckers have with truck stops charging for parking by the hour – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Back to top

Why it’s better to have your own insurance and not the carrier’s

The easy way might not always be the best way when it comes to truck insurance. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department join the program to discuss having your own coverage verses the motor carrier’s.

Back to top

Washington state to spend billions on roads – and hike taxes

Washington state’s governor has signed into law a $15.5-billion, two-year transportation budget – one that includes both new and increased taxes and fees. Meanwhile, several states are tackling a legal issue that could have a big impact on truckers.

Back to top