Audiobooks help pass the time and miles

Have you ever been sick and tired of listening to the same playlist or the same podcast day after day? Looking for something different to break up the monotony on the road? It might be time to give audiobooks a try again.

Land Line Magazine launched Sound Judgment earlier this year. In this column, Sawyer Jacobs combines his expertise in reader’s advisory and his knowledge of trucking to review audiobooks that will interest truckers of all ages and interests.

Jacobs joins Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones on the Land Line Media podcast to talk about why he decided to take such a leap.

In addition to talking about his background and explaining what “reader’s advisory” is, he also gives highlights from his first two audiobook reviews.

The first installment of Sound Judgement ran in Land Line Magazine’s May 2025 issue and reviewed “Silence of the Lambs,” read by Kathy Bates. Jacobs talks about the life Bates brings to the audiobook with her depth of acting. He goes on to explain that not all books are read by big-name actors like Bates, but there are books where professional voice talent is a better choice.

In the June issue, Jacobs reviews “Fourth Wing.” He explains that the book is a “romantasy,” uniquely blending fantasy and romance. It’s a genre that has become wildly popular with younger readers, he explains, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t suited for all audiences.

You can watch the interview above. And if you want to read Sound Judgement, you can check out the “Silence of the Lambs” review here and the “Fourth Wing” review here.

If you’re already a huge audiobook fan and have recommendations for Jacobs, you can email him at sawyerjacobsreviews@gmail.com. LL