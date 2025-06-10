Freight activity tends to slow down a bit as the months get warmer, so what’s behind the recent increase in freight entering the market? Plus, you’ve heard the complaint from members of the public or an elected official – that truckers don’t pay their “fair share” of the cost of our highways. But what do the cold, hard numbers tell us? Then, breaking down the merits of a traffic ticket service. And finally, how a love of driving led a bus driver to a career in trucking.

Signs of strength in the freight market

Freight activity tends to slow down a bit as the months get warmer. But there are signs that more freight is entering the market right now, and Brent Hutto of Truckstop says that’s a sign of strength. He’ll paint us a picture of the overall market.

Are truckers paying their “fair share” of highway costs?

You’ve heard the complaint from members of the public or an elected official – that truckers don’t pay their “fair share” of the cost of our highways. But is that the case? And what is a “fair share”? Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation answers those questions using cold, hard facts.

Traffic ticket services

When you get a ticket, you may be tempted to reach out to a traffic ticket service to take care of the leg work for you. Attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law discuss what these membership-type clubs are and how they work, then offer some helpful tips.

Bus driver-turned-trucker shares her story

A love of driving is how many truck drivers get their start, and that certainly holds true for one of today’s guests. We speak with Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, which then led to a career in trucking.

