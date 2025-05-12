A trucking career with its roots in the military

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh joins the show to discuss how his career in the military, including driving a truck, led him to the trucking industry. Also, OOIDA’s aid to veterans has come in many forms, but the Association always looks for new ways to help. Its director of PR, Norita Taylor, is on the job. And although an effort in Nevada to double the minimum insurance requirements for trucking operations looked like it might pass, it failed in the end.

0:00 – Trucking companies seek exemptions for driving age, hours of service

10:11 – A trucking career with roots in the military

24:49 – What do veterans need? We’ve taken a look

39:32 – Insurance increase attempt fails

This week, OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through May 18.

You can file comments online through June 11 regarding U.S. Custom Harvesters’ request to renew an exemption that allows its drivers under the age of 21 to work in multiple states.

And Northern Clearing has requested an exemption that would allow its drivers to operate under emergency standards declared after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. You can also make your views known online before May 11.

OOIDA urges truckers to call their members of Congress about HR2514, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act. Call 202-224-3121 or contact your lawmakers through the Fighting For Truckers website.

For more news in specific states, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State webpage.

Also in today’s top news: CVSA’s International Roadcheck starts tomorrow. And another state declares an emergency over fuel shortages.

A trucking career with roots in the military

Lewie Pugh, the executive vice president of OOIDA, began his trucking career in the Army. We had a chat with him about his beginnings behind the wheel and about how his passion for both his country and the open road helped shape his professional journey.

What do veterans need? We’ve taken a look

One of the big parts of OOIDA’s efforts on behalf of veterans is in providing not only funding but also direct aid to the people served by the Veterans Community Project – an organization that helps homeless veterans. OOIDA’s aide has come in many forms, but the Association is always looking for new ways that we can help. The person who spearheads that effort is Norita Taylor, the director of public relations here at OOIDA headquarters. She’ll join the show to share some of what she’s done and what she’s discovered.

Insurance increase attempt fails

An effort in Nevada to double the insurance requirements for trucking operations is dead. Meanwhile, trucking interests and others are asking Texas state lawmakers to do something about lawsuit abuse.

