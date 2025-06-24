We continue our countdown to our final episode with more of our best work from the past 20 years. First, we’ll bring you an encore of our 2009 story about a Minnesota effort to establish a fatigue test, which ended with a federal court decision. Also, in 2010, a young woman ran across the entire United States to raise awareness for the St. Christopher Fund. And show trucks are a longtime part of trucking, but few live up to Bob and Shelly Brinker’s rig, “The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

0:00 – CVSA to begin enforcing English proficiency as out-of-service violation this week

10:12 – A look back: Minnesota’s attempt to create a fatigue test

24:48 – A teenager’s run across the country to support truckers

39:16 – Avast! It’s a show truck to shiver me timbers

CVSA to begin enforcing English proficiency as out-of-service violation this week

A look back: Minnesota’s attempt to create a fatigue test

In 2009, Land Line Now uncovered a system used by the Minnesota State Patrol designed to determine whether truckers were fatigued. That four-part series raised questions about the checklist and led to a successful federal lawsuit. The judge ruled that the so-called “Fatigued Driving Evaluation Checklist” violated the Fourth Amendment rights of truck drivers – the first-ever federal court decision upholding those rights for tuckers. We’ll bring you the first part of that four-part series today.

A teenager’s run across the country to support truckers

In 2010, a young woman named Jasmine Jordan undertook a massive challenge – she ran across the United States, West Coast to East Coast, to raise awareness for the St. Christopher Fund and the truckers that fund serves. Land Line Magazine’s Charlie Morasch joined her for a day of that run and shared his observations on the show.

Avast! It’s a show truck to shiver me timbers

Show trucks have been a part of trucking for decades, but very few of them live up to Bob and Shelly Brinker’s rig, its surface covered with art inspired by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. We’ll bring you Reed Black’s story about their truck.

