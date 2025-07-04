A final farewell from Land Line Now

The Department of Transportation has a nine-point plan to improve truckers’ lives – and two hours-of-service reforms are a key part of it. Also, an ad campaign for a bread company eventually led to trucking’s best-known song – “Convoy” by C.W. McCall. We’ll tell you how it happened. And Land Line Now’s Mark Reddig, Scott Thompson and Ashley Blackford gather in studio A to discuss some high points from the program’s two decades on the air.

0:00 – Hours-of-service reforms are on the table – what’s next?

09:55 – How the trucking anthem “Convoy” came to be

38:43 – A final look back at 20 years of Land Line Now

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

To show your support for HR 1659, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, you can call your member of the U.S. House at 202-224-3121, or go to the Fighting for Truckers website.

Our coverage of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s efforts to improve the lives of truck drivers continues with a look at hours-of-service reform. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been among the loudest calling for more flexibility in the requirements. Will two new pilot programs begin to scratch that itch? Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the program to discuss.

In 1975, a song was released. The people who made it didn’t think it would be a hit, but it flew to No. 1 and started a decade-long trucker craze. The tune was “Convoy” by C.W. McCall, and it tells the story of a coast-to-coast trucker protest. We’ll bring you an encore of our story explaining the origin of the song – and more.

Land Line Now’s Mark Reddig, Scott Thompson and Ashley Blackford gather in studio A to discuss some of the more interesting moments from the program’s long history – including how it started and some of its more interesting stories – as well as to thank all the people who made all of this possible.

