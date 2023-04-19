Contact Us

Will truckers embrace driver-facing cameras? New study provides insight

April 18, 2023

|

Driver-facing cameras are not popular among the professional truck-driving community. An ATRI survey turned up some interesting feedback about the controversial technology. Also, we’ll hear from a fitness instructor who learned the ins and outs of life behind the wheel to tailor a program for drivers to incorporate exercise into their day to better their physical and mental health. And Texas is starting down the path to a pilot program to test vehicle miles traveled – and commercial vehicles are the first target. Meanwhile, several states are eyeing changes to their fuel tax, with many focusing on fuel tax relief.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Study focuses on driver-facing cameras.

24:03 – Designing a fitness program for truckers.

38:47 – Texas considers test of VMT.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NHTSA is officially putting side underride guards into the spotlight. FMCSA says try again to another hours-of-service exemption request. And Washington State’s restroom access bill is almost at the finish line.

Back to top

Study focuses on driver-facing cameras

Driver-facing cameras are not popular among the professional truck-driving community. No surprise there. But a recent survey conducted by the American Transportation Research Institute did turn up some interesting feedback about the controversial technology. Alex Leslie, research associate with ATRI, joins the show with details on what they found.

Back to top

Designing a fitness program for truckers

We’ll hear from a fitness instructor who learned the ins and outs of life behind the wheel to tailor a program for drivers to incorporate exercise into their day to better their physical and mental health.

Back to top

Texas considers test of VMT

Texas is starting down the path to a pilot program to test vehicle miles traveled – and commercial vehicles are the first target. Meanwhile, several states are eyeing changes to their fuel tax, with many focusing on fuel tax relief.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

secretary of labor nominee Julie Su

Opposition to Su nomination mounts

The nomination of Julie Su to be the new secretary of labor continues to move forward – and so do efforts to oppose that nomination.

April 17

Second Chance

Making the most of a second chance

A man who spent 20 years in prison decided to turn his life around, and now operates three businesses, including a trucking company.

April 14

EPA

New EPA standards raise serious concerns

The EPA has announced a new set of emissions standards for vehicles of all types. And those new standards raise some serious concerns.

April 13

California truckers being forced to live in ‘fantasyland’

From stifling new emissions standards to AB5, California’s rules for truckers can make the state seem like fantasyland – and not in a good way.

April 12

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Will truckers embrace driver-facing cameras? New study provides insight

Opposition to Su nomination mounts

Making the most of a second chance

New EPA standards raise serious concerns

California truckers being forced to live in ‘fantasyland’