Will truckers embrace driver-facing cameras? New study provides insight

Driver-facing cameras are not popular among the professional truck-driving community. An ATRI survey turned up some interesting feedback about the controversial technology. Also, we’ll hear from a fitness instructor who learned the ins and outs of life behind the wheel to tailor a program for drivers to incorporate exercise into their day to better their physical and mental health. And Texas is starting down the path to a pilot program to test vehicle miles traveled – and commercial vehicles are the first target. Meanwhile, several states are eyeing changes to their fuel tax, with many focusing on fuel tax relief.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Study focuses on driver-facing cameras.

24:03 – Designing a fitness program for truckers.

38:47 – Texas considers test of VMT.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NHTSA is officially putting side underride guards into the spotlight. FMCSA says try again to another hours-of-service exemption request. And Washington State’s restroom access bill is almost at the finish line.

Back to top

Study focuses on driver-facing cameras

Driver-facing cameras are not popular among the professional truck-driving community. No surprise there. But a recent survey conducted by the American Transportation Research Institute did turn up some interesting feedback about the controversial technology. Alex Leslie, research associate with ATRI, joins the show with details on what they found.

Back to top

Designing a fitness program for truckers

We’ll hear from a fitness instructor who learned the ins and outs of life behind the wheel to tailor a program for drivers to incorporate exercise into their day to better their physical and mental health.

Back to top

Texas considers test of VMT

Texas is starting down the path to a pilot program to test vehicle miles traveled – and commercial vehicles are the first target. Meanwhile, several states are eyeing changes to their fuel tax, with many focusing on fuel tax relief.

Back to top