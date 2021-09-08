Contact Us
TruckTractorTrailer

Will truck parking finally get some cash?

September 7, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 7, 2021.

 

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget, including yet more money for transportation. But will truck parking finally get some attention?

Truck parking amendment introduced to infrastructure bill

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A federal probe adds another Tesla Autopilot crash to its widening investigation. Hyundai maps out the future of hydrogen-powered trucks. And when life gives you potholes, plant banana trees.

II. Exercise out on the road

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle when you’re sitting behind a wheel for hours on end is difficult – but it doesn’t have to be impossible, and exercise doesn’t have to include access to a gym and long runs. We’ll explain how you can incorporate a couple of workouts with unique names into your everyday routine – and you don’t even have to buy any equipment.

III. Michigan may use pandemic money on bridges

A bill in the Michigan legislature would use $1.6 billion dollars in pandemic relief to fix local bridges. Meanwhile, Georgia voters will decide on a 1% local transportation tax that could benefit roads, bridges, public transit or seaports.

IV. Will the big budget bill including truck parking?

Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget – including yet more money for transportation and infrastructure. But where will that money be spent, and on what? And will truck parking finally get some attention?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

tanker driver shortage

Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Earlier this year, some predicted a qualified driver shortage could lead to a fuel shortage. We’ll revisit our roundtable discussion.

September 06

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: How you can help

Truckers who want to help out in a crisis like Hurricane Ida have few realistic options. Now an organization offers a way they can help.

September 03

CDL FMCSA waiver extension

CDL, hours of service orders extended

The FMCSA will allow states to extend CDLs through November and has extended its hours of service emergency declaration, with some changes.

September 02

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

AB5 and Prop 22 – what’s the latest?

The lawsuit against California’s AB5 may go to the Supreme Court, while a California court rules that a related law is unconstitutional.

September 01

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Tanker driver shortage prediction – does it hold up?

Hurricane Ida: How you can help

CDL, hours of service orders extended

AB5 and Prop 22 – what’s the latest?