Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Land Line Now, Sept. 7, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget, including yet more money for transportation. But will truck parking finally get some attention?
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A federal probe adds another Tesla Autopilot crash to its widening investigation. Hyundai maps out the future of hydrogen-powered trucks. And when life gives you potholes, plant banana trees.
II. Exercise out on the road
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle when you’re sitting behind a wheel for hours on end is difficult – but it doesn’t have to be impossible, and exercise doesn’t have to include access to a gym and long runs. We’ll explain how you can incorporate a couple of workouts with unique names into your everyday routine – and you don’t even have to buy any equipment.
III. Michigan may use pandemic money on bridges
A bill in the Michigan legislature would use $1.6 billion dollars in pandemic relief to fix local bridges. Meanwhile, Georgia voters will decide on a 1% local transportation tax that could benefit roads, bridges, public transit or seaports.
IV. Will the big budget bill including truck parking?
Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget – including yet more money for transportation and infrastructure. But where will that money be spent, and on what? And will truck parking finally get some attention?
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Elgin, Ill. That’s at Exit 42 off Interstate 90. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Learn more about how Rolling Strong can help you on your way to better health.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- Read some of Land Line Magazine’s previous coverage of truck parking:
- Listen to some of our previous coverage: