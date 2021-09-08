Will truck parking finally get some cash?

Land Line Now, Sept. 7, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget, including yet more money for transportation. But will truck parking finally get some attention?

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A federal probe adds another Tesla Autopilot crash to its widening investigation. Hyundai maps out the future of hydrogen-powered trucks. And when life gives you potholes, plant banana trees.

II. Exercise out on the road

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle when you’re sitting behind a wheel for hours on end is difficult – but it doesn’t have to be impossible, and exercise doesn’t have to include access to a gym and long runs. We’ll explain how you can incorporate a couple of workouts with unique names into your everyday routine – and you don’t even have to buy any equipment.

III. Michigan may use pandemic money on bridges

A bill in the Michigan legislature would use $1.6 billion dollars in pandemic relief to fix local bridges. Meanwhile, Georgia voters will decide on a 1% local transportation tax that could benefit roads, bridges, public transit or seaports.

IV. Will the big budget bill including truck parking?

Work has started on a $3.5 trillion budget – including yet more money for transportation and infrastructure. But where will that money be spent, and on what? And will truck parking finally get some attention?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information