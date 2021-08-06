Contact Us
Why no cash for truck parking?

August 5, 2021

Land Line Now, Aug. 5, 2021.

Why adding truck parking money to the infrastructure bill is such an uphill climb; also, the worst roads and the best infrastructure.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

President Biden pushes for faster movement on zero emission vehicles. A strike could threaten Canada’s border opening plans. And they’re having a ball in Wisconsin

II. Worst roads and best infrastructure

Two reports name the worst roads and best infrastructure; time is running out to offer your opinion about just how much stuff can go behind your windshield; and the vast majority of trucks passed International Roadcheck 2021 with flying colors.

III. A trucking-heavy agenda in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering quite a few trucking-related measures, including actions on weigh stations, heavy vehicle bonds, a gas tax holiday and taxing electric vehicles. We’ll also have information about upcoming truck shows.

IV. Infrastructure bill – why doesn’t it include truck parking?

For the most part, the infrastructure bill taking shape in the U.S. Senate looks pretty good for truckers. There’s just one problem – it contains not a single dime for truck parking. And now, efforts are underway to change that. But it is an uphill climb.

