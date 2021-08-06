Why no cash for truck parking?

Land Line Now, Aug. 5, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Why adding truck parking money to the infrastructure bill is such an uphill climb; also, the worst roads and the best infrastructure.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
President Biden pushes for faster movement on zero emission vehicles. A strike could threaten Canada’s border opening plans. And they’re having a ball in Wisconsin
II. Worst roads and best infrastructure
Two reports name the worst roads and best infrastructure; time is running out to offer your opinion about just how much stuff can go behind your windshield; and the vast majority of trucks passed International Roadcheck 2021 with flying colors.
III. A trucking-heavy agenda in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering quite a few trucking-related measures, including actions on weigh stations, heavy vehicle bonds, a gas tax holiday and taxing electric vehicles. We’ll also have information about upcoming truck shows.
IV. Infrastructure bill – why doesn’t it include truck parking?
For the most part, the infrastructure bill taking shape in the U.S. Senate looks pretty good for truckers. There’s just one problem – it contains not a single dime for truck parking. And now, efforts are underway to change that. But it is an uphill climb.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Saturday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Ault Truck Show at CR 33 north of Highway 14 in Ault, Colo. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- View OOIDA’s complete guide to Regulatory Issues.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- Read more about Roadcheck: Well over 80% of vehicles passed in International Roadcheck 2021.
- You can also read more about the best and worse roads: I-45 most dangerous road; Philly has best road infrastructure.
- Check COtrip.org for updates on I-70’s closure and detours in Colorado.