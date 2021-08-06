Why no cash for truck parking?

Land Line Now, Aug. 5, 2021.

Why adding truck parking money to the infrastructure bill is such an uphill climb; also, the worst roads and the best infrastructure.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

President Biden pushes for faster movement on zero emission vehicles. A strike could threaten Canada’s border opening plans. And they’re having a ball in Wisconsin

II. Worst roads and best infrastructure

Two reports name the worst roads and best infrastructure; time is running out to offer your opinion about just how much stuff can go behind your windshield; and the vast majority of trucks passed International Roadcheck 2021 with flying colors.

III. A trucking-heavy agenda in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering quite a few trucking-related measures, including actions on weigh stations, heavy vehicle bonds, a gas tax holiday and taxing electric vehicles. We’ll also have information about upcoming truck shows.

IV. Infrastructure bill – why doesn’t it include truck parking?

For the most part, the infrastructure bill taking shape in the U.S. Senate looks pretty good for truckers. There’s just one problem – it contains not a single dime for truck parking. And now, efforts are underway to change that. But it is an uphill climb.

