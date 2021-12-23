White House reaches out to trucking

The White House met with trucking stakeholders and held a listening session in South Carolina. Todd Spencer and Lewie Pugh fill us in.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A prosecutor has asked the courts to reconsider a trucker’s 110-year prison sentence. ‘Tis the season for a spike in cargo theft and this year is no different. And why a Pennsylvania couple may want to think about putting Tesla’s Autopilot feature on their baby’s birth certificate.

II. White House meets with trucking officials

The White House is opening up the doors of communication with the trucking industry. That effort started in earnest last week with a White House meeting with industry stakeholders and a listening session in South Carolina. OOIDA CEO and President Todd Spencer was at that White House meeting and explains what happened. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh explains what happened at the South Carolina event.

III. Is the end of year calm here, or not?

Spot market volumes and rates typically start to settle down a bit this time of year. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us if that’s holding true right now before telling us which routes are hot, which are not – and which ones to keep an eye on as we head into a new year.

IV. Build Back Better stalemate develops

A stalemate in the Senate has developed over the president’s build back better bill – and at the center of the storm is Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. We’ll have an update – including why it matters to you.

