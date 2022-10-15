Which regulations actually benefit safety?

Of the countless regulations truck drivers have to follow each and every day, how many have a documented, significant impact on safety? That’s one of many takeaways from the American Transportation Research Institute’s latest research on truck crashes.

FMCSA swats down a petition related to personal conveyance. The fight over truck-only tolling in Rhode Island isn’t quite over. And the story of a man arrested and charged with setting more than two dozen trailers on fire.

Inspections and crashes – what are the links?

U.S. DOT is tracking what kinds of problems show up in inspection reports over time, and seeing what sort of factors are linked in some way to crashes. And they’re adjusting their enforcement work based on what they’re seeing.

High beams or lights off?

A lot of what Marty Ellis talks about at The Spirit are fairly controversial issues, but very few things have generated the kind of strong opinions as one of his topics this week.

