Which AB5 shoes are about to drop?

July 6, 2022

A Supreme Court decision related to California’s controversial AB5 case means that shoes will drop. The discussion also includes the recent deadly Amtrak crash involving a dump truck in Missouri and the Unified Carrier Registration Plan.

Today’s News: An entire state wants exemption from Entry-Level Driver Training rules

Plus, Canadian authorities are touting a big drug bust and Florida steps on the gas to add more truck parking to an area that desperately needs it.

Market Update

What carriers can do to reduce the cost of insurance, plus what’s happening in the overall spot market.

New underride provisions to come… maybe

What the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s pursuit of new underride provisions could mean for truck owners and drivers.

