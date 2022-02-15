When you may want to get a ticket

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain that one for us, then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.

Listen to our full show

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain that one for us, then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket. Also, “pain, uncertainty and chaos” – three words that very accurately describe the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, explains about how they apply to the trucking industry. And efforts continue to reform non-consensual towing across the nation – and recently, that’s focused on one state in particular. We’ll explain what’s happening in Maryland.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Attempts to quell the protests in Canada are gaining traction. FMCSA expands the scope of its hours-of-service emergency declaration. And the perfume that promises to make you smell like a fast food joint.

Land Line Magazine preview

“Pain, uncertainty and chaos” – three words that very accurately describe the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, explains about how they apply to the trucking industry – and previews the February issue of the magazine.

Maryland towing reform update

Efforts continue to reform nonconsensual towing across the nation – and recently, that’s focused on one state in particular. We’ll explain what’s happening in Maryland.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information