When you may want to get a ticket

February 14, 2022

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain that one for us, then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain that one for us, then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket. Also, “pain, uncertainty and chaos” – three words that very accurately describe the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, explains about how they apply to the trucking industry. And efforts continue to reform non-consensual towing across the nation – and recently, that’s focused on one state in particular. We’ll explain what’s happening in Maryland.

Attempts to quell the protests in Canada are gaining traction. FMCSA expands the scope of its hours-of-service emergency declaration. And the perfume that promises to make you smell like a fast food joint.

“Pain, uncertainty and chaos” – three words that very accurately describe the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, explains about how they apply to the trucking industry – and previews the February issue of the magazine.

Efforts continue to reform nonconsensual towing across the nation – and recently, that’s focused on one state in particular. We’ll explain what’s happening in Maryland.

protest highway protests addressed by legislators

Is the protest really hitting the big trucking issues?

The Canadian protest and others planned deal with something most truckers don't like – a mandate, in this case for vaccines. However, officials are ignoring far bigger issues for most truck drivers – among them, parking.

February 11

February 11

truck convoy Department of Homeland Security

Truck convoy, other protests spark homeland security concerns

Homeland Security officials are concerned about a planned truck convoy and other protests in the U.S. We'll explain what has them worried.

February 10

February 10

drug test drug and alcohol testing drug test

Drug test increase headlines not the whole story

You've likely heard about a 10% jump in positive drug test results on the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. But that's not the full story.

February 09

February 09

Virginia left lane bill not alone

Virginia’s plan for trucks to stay clear of the left lane during winter storms progresses as other states consider left lane rules.

February 08

