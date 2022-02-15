When you may want to get a ticket

It’s not every day you ask an officer to give you a ticket, but there are circumstances you might want to. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain that one for us, then offer up a gentle reminder to think before you pay off any ticket.
“Pain, uncertainty and chaos” – three words that very accurately describe the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, explains about how they apply to the trucking industry – and previews the February issue of the magazine.
Efforts continue to reform nonconsensual towing across the nation – and recently, that’s focused on one state in particular. We’ll explain what’s happening in Maryland.
