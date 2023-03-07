When will we see a speed limiter rulemaking?

One of the big topics of conversation right now in trucking is whether the FMCSA will require speed limiters, and if so, when? And it turns out the timeline may not be what we thought it was.

One of the big topics of conversation right now in trucking is whether the FMCSA will require speed limiters, and if so, when? In fall 2022, the FMCSA asked for public comment on expanding the ELD mandate to trucks made before the year 2000. Now, that request is generating questions and concerns among truckers. And nine times a year Land Line Magazine sends copies to truckers across the nation. And we have members of the magazine team on our program to give you a sneak peek inside the cover of the latest issue.

Rhode Island’s truck-only tolling program is down, but not quite dead yet. An autonomous trucking company founded in 2016 is on the verge of collapse. And want to survive a bear attack? The National Park Service has advice that won’t win you many friends.

Will the ELD mandate expand?

In fall 2022, the FMCSA asked for public comment on expanding the ELD mandate to trucks made before the year 2000. Now, that request is generating questions and concerns among truckers. We’ll discuss that and some other hot topics with Jim Jefferson and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Land Line Magazine preview

Nine times a year Land Line Magazine sends copies to truckers across the nation, covering everything from federal and state legislation to regulations, business tips, equipment information and more. And we have members of the magazine team on our program to give you a sneak peek inside the cover of the latest issue.

