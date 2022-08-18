What’s the story in the used truck market?

The story hasn’t changed all that much in the truck market over recent years. Supply is down, demand is up and prices are sky high. And while that’s still the case in the new truck market, Steve Tam of ACT Research says we are seeing things move in the used truck market. He joins us to talk about what the latest numbers tell us.
Listen to our full show
Steve Tam of ACT Research says we are seeing things move in the used truck market. He joins us to talk about what the latest numbers tell us. Also, contract rates continue to decrease, which means we’re into the next phase of the freight market cycle, where contract rates should decrease throughout the rest of this year and into next. We’ll get the latest numbers on the Members Edge load board from DAT’s Dean Croke. And we’ve all heard plenty about all the problems that can go with lease-purchase agreements – especially those run by carriers Yet Marty Ellis says more and more truckers continue to get involved with them.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Traffic death numbers continue to climb at a record pace. A geomagnetic storm could spell trouble for your ELD or cell phone this week. And Love’s scraps plans to build a truck stop amid a raging case of NIMBYism.
Contract rates may be headed down
Contract rates continue to decrease, which means we’re into the next phase of the freight market cycle, where contract rates should decrease throughout the rest of this year and into next. We’ll get the latest numbers on the MembersEdge load board from DAT’s Dean Croke.
Lease-purchase advice
We’ve all heard plenty about all the problems that can go with lease-purchase agreements – especially those run by carriers Yet Marty Ellis says more and more truckers continue to get involved with them.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Reminder that Form 2290 and payment are due Aug. 31.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Jubitz truck stop in Portland, Ore. That’s at Exit 307 on Interstate 5. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get the latest from ACT Research.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.