What’s the story in the used truck market?

The story hasn’t changed all that much in the truck market over recent years. Supply is down, demand is up and prices are sky high. And while that’s still the case in the new truck market, Steve Tam of ACT Research says we are seeing things move in the used truck market. He joins us to talk about what the latest numbers tell us.

Traffic death numbers continue to climb at a record pace. A geomagnetic storm could spell trouble for your ELD or cell phone this week. And Love’s scraps plans to build a truck stop amid a raging case of NIMBYism.

Contract rates may be headed down

Lease-purchase advice

