What’s old is new again – vintage truck designs trending

The trends of yesteryear tend to come back around if you wait long enough – and that goes for trucks, too. The current trend: taking a brand-new truck and making it look like it was built in the ’80s. Plus, the spot market landscape looks bleak, but there are some bright spots. And finally, noting the interesting things truckers are doing with their lights these days.
Looking for bright spots in the spot market
One word to describe the current spot market landscape? Bleak. But there are some bright spots out there if you look hard enough.
Truck designs: what’s old is new again
The trends of yesteryear tend to come back around if you wait long enough – and that goes for trucks, too. The current trend: taking a brand-new truck and making it look like it was built in the ’80s.
Taking liberties with lighting
The lights on most trucks are simple and practical, but technology is changing the game, with truckers doing more complex and interesting things with their lights