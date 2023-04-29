What’s old is new again – vintage truck designs trending

The trends of yesteryear tend to come back around if you wait long enough – and that goes for trucks, too. The current trend: taking a brand-new truck and making it look like it was built in the ’80s. Plus, the spot market landscape looks bleak, but there are some bright spots. And finally, noting the interesting things truckers are doing with their lights these days.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:13 – Looking for bright spots in the spot market.

24:32 – Truck trends: what’s old is new again.

38:45 – Taking liberties with lighting.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: Reefer driver pays the price for smuggling attempt

Plus, the roads of Arizona are about to be a bit more bearable, and truck drivers get a shout-out on Jeopardy!

Back to top

Looking for bright spots in the spot market

One word to describe the current spot market landscape? Bleak. But there are some bright spots out there if you look hard enough.

Back to top

Truck designs: what’s old is new again

The trends of yesteryear tend to come back around if you wait long enough – and that goes for trucks, too. The current trend: taking a brand-new truck and making it look like it was built in the ’80s.

Back to top

Taking liberties with lighting

The lights on most trucks are simple and practical, but technology is changing the game, with truckers doing more complex and interesting things with their lights

Back to top