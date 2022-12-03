What’s next on truck parking bill?

A bill dedicated to adding truck parking throughout the country has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. Now what? Todd Spencer and Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA stop by to explain how they helped bring the legislation to light – and what needs to be done to get it over the finish line.

A rail strike has been averted, but the unions aren’t happy. The trucking sector keeps adding jobs. And after a long wait, the first Tesla Semis are being delivered, but details are still scarce.

Stormy weather in the spot market

The spot market is a fickle thing. One pull of the string here can mean a separate but equal change over there, and there are a lot of strings being pulled right now. The OOIDA Foundation Market Update for the month of October reveals some new things about where things stand right now – and where they may be headed. In short, the storm clouds above may be sticking around for a while.

Marty: Driver shortage? Not so much

Want more proof that the so-called “driver shortage” is a false narrative? Marty Ellis, the man who drives the OOIDA tour truck, has another piece of evidence to submit. He muses on that topic – and asks a question that’s been nagging him lately: did the cows stop making cream? We’ll let him explain.

