Land Line Now, July 6, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
What happens to my dog if I have a medical emergency on the road? Also, left lane use changes and money for truck parking.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
Minneapolis pumps the brakes on its truck parking ban; the I-40 bridge may need more repairs; and a Louisiana neighborhood is quacking up.
II. I’m in the hospital. What happens to my dog?
Traveling and working alongside your dog can be a great comfort, but if you ever have a medical emergency, you are to going to be left asking, “What happens to my dog?” – unless you have a plan in place.
III. Left lane use changes; Colorado transportation funding.
Four states are making moves on vehicles that don’t move over from the left lane, while Colorado commits to funding transportation projects.
IV. $1 billion for truck parking? Yes please.
The push in Washington D.C. to pump one billion dollars into truck parking.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa. That’s at Exit 284 off Interstate 80. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you need to find a place to board your pet near your current location, you can use the directory at the International Boarding and Pet Services Association’s website.
- If you need a pet transported, contact Operation Roger, either by texting 682-622-1172 or fill out the application at the Operation Roger website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.