Land Line Now, July 6, 2021.

What happens to my dog if I have a medical emergency on the road? Also, left lane use changes and money for truck parking.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Minneapolis pumps the brakes on its truck parking ban; the I-40 bridge may need more repairs; and a Louisiana neighborhood is quacking up.

II. I’m in the hospital. What happens to my dog?

Traveling and working alongside your dog can be a great comfort, but if you ever have a medical emergency, you are to going to be left asking, “What happens to my dog?” – unless you have a plan in place.

III. Left lane use changes; Colorado transportation funding.

Four states are making moves on vehicles that don’t move over from the left lane, while Colorado commits to funding transportation projects.

IV. $1 billion for truck parking? Yes please.

The push in Washington D.C. to pump one billion dollars into truck parking.

