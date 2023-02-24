Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

After years of pleading and prodding, it looks like the broker transparency issue is finally set to take center stage – and you’ll have a chance to chime in during next month’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

Today’s news: FMCSA denies yet another hours of service exemption request

Plus, U.S. border officials have stopped not one, not two, but three smuggling attempts this week, OOIDA is calling for action on a uniform speed bill in Indiana, and more.

Fixing the driver compensation model

What’s it going to take to fix the broken driver compensation model? Dr. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University has seeking answers for decades.

Fudging with fuel tax rates

More states are looking at changes to fuel taxes. Most are considering freezes or suspensions, but not all.

