Contact Us

Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

February 23, 2023

|

After years of pleading and prodding, it looks like the broker transparency issue is finally set to take center stage – and you’ll have a chance to chime in during next month’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

Today’s news: FMCSA denies yet another hours of service exemption request

Plus, U.S. border officials have stopped not one, not two, but three smuggling attempts this week, OOIDA is calling for action on a uniform speed bill in Indiana, and more.

Fixing the driver compensation model

What’s it going to take to fix the broken driver compensation model? Dr. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University has seeking answers for decades.

Fudging with fuel tax rates

More states are looking at changes to fuel taxes. Most are considering freezes or suspensions, but not all.

Listen to our entire show

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

Load posts are down right now, but expect things to change once spring shipping season takes off. Plus, a preview of MATS.

February 22

tickets Ticket quotas addressed at four statehouses

Citations: when to fight and when to give in

Should you try to fight a citation from a U.S. DOT inspection, or just pay the fine and move on? Plus, helping truckers lead healthier, happier lives.

February 21

OOIDA asks Buttigieg to dedicate $1 billion for truck parking

OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Five truck drivers are vying for seats on the OOIDA Board of Directors – and today, we take an in-depth look at those running.

February 20

trucking truck parking carrier 411

Wired takes a close look at trucking

A new piece in Wired magazine takes a deep dive into trucking, and offers a new perspective about the challenges truckers face every day.

February 17

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

Citations: when to fight and when to give in

OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Wired takes a close look at trucking