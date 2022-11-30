Waging war against minimum insurance hikes

Our series celebrating OOIDA’s top accomplishments over the last 50 years continues with a look at the war being waged against minimum insurance hikes.

Today’s News: President Biden calls on Congress for help steering away from a rail strike

Plus, the national average for diesel is down again and ATRI is asking for input on predatory towing practices.

Pet-friendly truck stops

There are several benefits to trucking with a pet, but finding pet-friendly stops along your route can be a difficult task.

Fuel taxes in Connecticut, Illinois

Freezing or suspending fuel taxes is all the rage at statehouses across the country right now – and two states are revisiting the issue, but taking very different tacks when it comes to diesel.

