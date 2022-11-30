Contact Us
Waging war against minimum insurance hikes

November 29, 2022

Our series celebrating OOIDA’s top accomplishments over the last 50 years continues with a look at the war being waged against minimum insurance hikes.

Today’s News: President Biden calls on Congress for help steering away from a rail strike

Plus, the national average for diesel is down again and ATRI is asking for input on predatory towing practices.

Pet-friendly truck stops

There are several benefits to trucking with a pet, but finding pet-friendly stops along your route can be a difficult task.

Fuel taxes in Connecticut, Illinois

Freezing or suspending fuel taxes is all the rage at statehouses across the country right now – and two states are revisiting the issue, but taking very different tacks when it comes to diesel.

Congress U.S. House of Representatives

Educating new members of Congress

A new Congress will soon take shape. That means new members who lack a basic understanding of trucking. And that is a big opportunity.

November 28

New York OOIDA’s taking Board of Directors nominations through Dec. 31

A look back at court victories in New York, Virginia

We’ll look back at a court victory in New York over decal taxes, and a case that overturned 30-minute break violations in Virginia.

November 25

Something for Stevie

‘Something for Stevie’

We’ll have our annual Thanksgiving reading of the short story about truckers titled “Something for Stevie” by author Dan Anderson.

November 24

Unique electronic identifiers

Unique electronic identifiers could create state enforcement problems

Doug Morris of OOIDA says a mandate for unique electronic identifiers would create major problems on the state enforcement level.

November 23

