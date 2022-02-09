Virginia left lane bill not alone

A bill that requires trucks to stay clear of the left lane during winter storms continues to progress in the Virginia state legislature. Meanwhile, Utah lawmakers try to legislate a new way for lanes to merge, and extend a rule allowing motorcycles to move between lanes during congested traffic.

Listen to our full show

A bill that requires trucks to stay clear of the left lane during winter storms continues to progress in Virginia. Meanwhile, Utah lawmakers try to legislate a new way for lanes to merge. Also, a nurse in Canada left her career to become a long-haul trucker, while a driver in Saskatchewan was gifted a batch of cookies from an anonymous baker. Dr. John McElligott discusses the state of the pandemic. And Congress has kicked the can down the road again on its annual spending bills, which means more delay in spending money from the infrastructure bill.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Fuel prices spike for a fifth straight week, inching closer to the $4 a gallon benchmark. Canada contemplates suspending CDLs amid ongoing protests over vaccine mandates. And a pub that first opened its doors in the year 793 calls it a day.

From a hospital to the driver’s seat

A nurse in Canada left her career in healthcare after 16 years to become a long-haul truck driver, while a driver in Saskatchewan was gifted a batch of cookies from an anonymous baker who was thanking truck drivers for what they do. Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund discusses the state of the pandemic.

Action in D.C. could further delay infrastructure bill funds

Congress has kicked the can down the road again on its annual spending bills, which means more delay in spending money from the infrastructure bill. We’ll go over what the consequences might be.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information