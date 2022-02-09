Contact Us
TruckTractorTrailer

Virginia left lane bill not alone

February 8, 2022

|

A bill that requires trucks to stay clear of the left lane during winter storms continues to progress in the Virginia state legislature. Meanwhile, Utah lawmakers try to legislate a new way for lanes to merge, and extend a rule allowing motorcycles to move between lanes during congested traffic.

Listen to our full show

A bill that requires trucks to stay clear of the left lane during winter storms continues to progress in Virginia. Meanwhile, Utah lawmakers try to legislate a new way for lanes to merge. Also, a nurse in Canada left her career to become a long-haul trucker, while a driver in Saskatchewan was gifted a batch of cookies from an anonymous baker. Dr. John McElligott discusses the state of the pandemic. And Congress has kicked the can down the road again on its annual spending bills, which means more delay in spending money from the infrastructure bill.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Fuel prices spike for a fifth straight week, inching closer to the $4 a gallon benchmark. Canada contemplates suspending CDLs amid ongoing protests over vaccine mandates. And a pub that first opened its doors in the year 793 calls it a day.

From a hospital to the driver’s seat

A nurse in Canada left her career in healthcare after 16 years to become a long-haul truck driver, while a driver in Saskatchewan was gifted a batch of cookies from an anonymous baker who was thanking truck drivers for what they do. Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund discusses the state of the pandemic.

Action in D.C. could further delay infrastructure bill funds

Congress has kicked the can down the road again on its annual spending bills, which means more delay in spending money from the infrastructure bill. We’ll go over what the consequences might be.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The Truckload Carriers Association is calling on people to help choose the 2021 Highway Angel of the Year. Visit the Highway Angel website to cast your vote. The deadline is Feb. 18.
  • Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Lafayette, La. That’s at Exit 101 off Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
  • You can find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccination by entering a ZIP code at org, by texting your ZIP code to 438829, or by calling 800-232-0233.
  • The St. Christopher Fund and OOIDA are offering truckers vouchers for free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations. You can claim your free voucher here.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
  • Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.

 

Related Podcasts

OOIDA to U.S., Canada: Give truckers a break on vaccine mandates

OOIDA has opposed vaccine mandates. Now, it’s asking the U.S. and Canadian governments to give truckers an exemption to those orders.

February 07

vaccine mandate vaccine mandates COVID-19 vaccines available at Iowa 80 Truckstop

Vaccine mandates have truckers hopping mad

Truckers are in an uproar about the U.S. and Canadian vaccine mandates for crossing the border, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful.

February 04

Left lane for passing only sign

Left lane rules on the front burner in four states

Lawmakers in four states are working to address who can travel in the left-lane of multi-lane highways, all trying to tighten the rules.

February 03

FHWA wants to hear truck parking

Truck parking: the good, the bad and the frustrating

We’ll take a look at some bad developments (looking at you, U.S. DOT) and good news (thank you, Washington state) in truck parking.

February 02

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Virginia left lane bill not alone

OOIDA to U.S., Canada: Give truckers a break on vaccine mandates

Vaccine mandates have truckers hopping mad

Left lane rules on the front burner in four states

Truck parking: the good, the bad and the frustrating