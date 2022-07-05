Video series honors troops, veterans

OOIDA is doing a series of videos to salute the military and veterans. It’s all in an effort to honor our nation’s heroes in the lead-up to the Truckers for Troops campaign coming up in November. We’ll have an encore of our conversation with OOIDA Director of Public Relations Norita Taylor about the videos and what sparked the idea.
Average diesel prices are up again, but some regions are seeing a bit of relief. New Prime is close to getting another five-year exemption, but the public will have a say. And the results are in from a supply chain task force in Missouri.
Rubber from dandelions? Yes, it’s real
An idea for a domestic source of natural rubber is picking up traction. Goodyear recently announced a partnership to develop a source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion.
Truck parking gets Congress’s attention
Congress is taking a solid interest in several trucking issues, starting with one of the most urgent – truck parking.
