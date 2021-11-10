Veterans Community Project: helping homeless vets

Land Line Now, Nov. 9, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Truckers for Troops takes a closer look at Veterans Community Project, which helps homeless veterans make the transition back into a home.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A new report shows a break in diesel prices, but rationing is taking place in some areas. The transportation secretary calls out driver retention and detention problems. And the TikTok trend that is saving lives.

II. Tiny homes – one way to help veterans

It’s Day 2 of the 2021 OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign, our 15th annual effort to raise money to support our troops and veterans. Scott Thompson asks the Veterans Community Project, why use tiny homes?

III. Connecting veterans to services they need

Scott tells us about the Veterans Community Project’s community center, which connects veterans to programs designed to help them.

IV. A look back: Care package recipient from 2015

We’ll bring you a 2015 interview by longtime news anchor Reed Black with an American airman who received a care package paid for by your donations.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information