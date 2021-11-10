Veterans Community Project: helping homeless vets

Land Line Now, Nov. 9, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Truckers for Troops takes a closer look at Veterans Community Project, which helps homeless veterans make the transition back into a home.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
A new report shows a break in diesel prices, but rationing is taking place in some areas. The transportation secretary calls out driver retention and detention problems. And the TikTok trend that is saving lives.
II. Tiny homes – one way to help veterans
It’s Day 2 of the 2021 OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign, our 15th annual effort to raise money to support our troops and veterans. Scott Thompson asks the Veterans Community Project, why use tiny homes?
III. Connecting veterans to services they need
Scott tells us about the Veterans Community Project’s community center, which connects veterans to programs designed to help them.
IV. A look back: Care package recipient from 2015
We’ll bring you a 2015 interview by longtime news anchor Reed Black with an American airman who received a care package paid for by your donations.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign runs this week, until the start of business Monday, Nov. 15. You can visit OOIDA.com to join OOIDA or renew your membership for a discounted rate, and 10% of that will go toward care packages for troops and to support the Veterans Community Project. OOIDA will match that money. You can also use that same link to make donations only.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Evan “Buddy” Haston Petro in Amarillo, Texas. That’s at Exit 75 off Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.