Van rate hits a record high

December 1, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Dec. 1, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

The average spot van rate hit a record high in October. DAT’s Stephen Petit tells us what’s driving the spike and goes over spot rates.

van rate

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The chair of the House transportation committee is calling it quits after 36 years in office. A federal judge deals a blow to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. And the FedEx driver who will most assuredly be on Santa’s naughty list this year.

II. Sleigh Bells for Santa

A group that helps trucking families at the worse moment in their lives is now trying to help the children in those families. It’s a program called Sleigh Bells for Santa.

III. Van rate pops to the top

The average spot van rate hit a record high in October. What’s driving the spike? Stephen Petit of DAT tells us. Then he breaks down the latest spot market rates and trends for reefer and flatbed.

IV. Another chance for truck parking

The Federal Highway Administration has requested the public’s input in deciding how to spend money from the infrastructure bill – and OOIDA says it could be an opportunity to promote truck parking.

