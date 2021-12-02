Van rate hits a record high

Land Line Now, Dec. 1, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
The average spot van rate hit a record high in October. DAT’s Stephen Petit tells us what’s driving the spike and goes over spot rates.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The chair of the House transportation committee is calling it quits after 36 years in office. A federal judge deals a blow to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. And the FedEx driver who will most assuredly be on Santa’s naughty list this year.
II. Sleigh Bells for Santa
A group that helps trucking families at the worse moment in their lives is now trying to help the children in those families. It’s a program called Sleigh Bells for Santa.
III. Van rate pops to the top
The average spot van rate hit a record high in October. What’s driving the spike? Stephen Petit of DAT tells us. Then he breaks down the latest spot market rates and trends for reefer and flatbed.
IV. Another chance for truck parking
The Federal Highway Administration has requested the public’s input in deciding how to spend money from the infrastructure bill – and OOIDA says it could be an opportunity to promote truck parking.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Utah Highway Patrol is looking for information on a shooting that took place in the early morning on Nov. 30 on Interstate 15 in Juab County. If you have information contact the UHP at 801-965-4518.
- Starting Dec. 9, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Sweetwater, Texas. That’s at Exit 242 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find all the information on the Truckers Final Mile organization on their website. If you’d like to request aid you can email Robert@TruckersFinalMile.org. The deadline for toy and gift donations is Dec. 17.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.