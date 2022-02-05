Vaccine mandates have truckers hopping mad

Canadian truckers are in an uproar, to say the least, about the U.S. and Canadian vaccine mandates for crossing the border, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful.

FMCSA takes another step toward starting an Under-21 pilot program. An ice storm – and crashes – strand hundreds of drivers in Texas. And where you’ll soon be able to see Scoop Dogg and Betty Whiteout serving the public good.

Trucker concerns about minimum insurance hikes

The hike in minimum insurance limits we feared last year never happened, but the idea is sure to come up again. In fact, OOIDA’s truck insurance department is still getting calls from concerned truckers about the issue.

Bill would fix background check problem

A bill now before Congress would fix a longstanding problem with the background checks required for some truckers. We’ll discuss that, plus provide an update on the shipping backlog at California ports.

