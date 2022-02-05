Vaccine mandates have truckers hopping mad

Canadian truckers are in an uproar, to say the least, about the U.S. and Canadian vaccine mandates for crossing the border, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful.
Listen to our full show
Canadian truckers are in an uproar, to say the least, about the U.S. and Canadian vaccine mandates for crossing the border, and Marty Ellis is getting an earful. Also, the hike in minimum insurance limits we feared last year never happened, but the idea is sure to come up again. In fact, OOIDA’s truck insurance department is still getting calls from concerned truckers about the issue. And a bill now before Congress would fix a longstanding problem with the background checks required for some truckers. We’ll discuss that, plus provide an update on the shipping backlog at California ports.
Catch up the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA takes another step toward starting an Under-21 pilot program. An ice storm – and crashes – strand hundreds of drivers in Texas. And where you’ll soon be able to see Scoop Dogg and Betty Whiteout serving the public good.
Trucker concerns about minimum insurance hikes
The hike in minimum insurance limits we feared last year never happened, but the idea is sure to come up again. In fact, OOIDA’s truck insurance department is still getting calls from concerned truckers about the issue.
Bill would fix background check problem
A bill now before Congress would fix a longstanding problem with the background checks required for some truckers. We’ll discuss that, plus provide an update on the shipping backlog at California ports.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- FMCSA has opened up a website for the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program. Find out more here.
- The state of Louisiana is offering free CDL training. You can get all the details and sign up here.
- Truckers can still make donations to OOIDA Truckers for Troops through the OOIDA website.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Beaumont, Texas. That’s at Exit 848 off Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- The St. Christopher Fund and OOIDA are offering truckers vouchers for free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations. Go to org.
- If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker coerces you to violate the regulations, document the coercive act, then either call 1-888-DOT-SAFT or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.