Vaccine mandates and exemptions: an update

Land Line Now, Nov. 3, 2021.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA files a formal complaint about the National Consumer Complaint Database. A number of transportation-related issues are approved by voters on Election Day. And the truck parking bill adds another co-sponsor.
II. Good brokers, bad brokers, what’s a trucker to do?
We all know that there are good, honest brokers out there who follow the rules and treat truckers well. And we all know there are also the other kind. Those bad brokers generate all kinds of difficulties for the truckers they depend on to complete deliveries. So what’s a trucker to do?
III. Hot and cold running freight
What makes demand on some lanes, with certain freight types red hot, while others remain stone cold? Dean Croke of DAT says he’s been getting that question quite a lot over the past 18 months. He’ll offer up the answer, before jumping into the latest trends and numbers in the spot market.
IV. Vaccine mandates explained, plus the latest on exemptions
Two federal vaccine mandates are in the pipeline. We’ll cover the two, and a member of the U.S. Senate is trying to exempt essential workers – including truck drivers – from those vaccine mandates.
