Contact Us
Lucas Oil

Vaccine mandates and exemptions: an update

November 3, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Nov. 3, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Two federal vaccine mandates are in the pipeline. We’ll cover the two, and a member of the U.S. Senate trying to exempt essential workers.

Vaccine Mandates

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA files a formal complaint about the National Consumer Complaint Database. A number of transportation-related issues are approved by voters on Election Day. And the truck parking bill adds another co-sponsor.

II. Good brokers, bad brokers, what’s a trucker to do?

We all know that there are good, honest brokers out there who follow the rules and treat truckers well. And we all know there are also the other kind. Those bad brokers generate all kinds of difficulties for the truckers they depend on to complete deliveries. So what’s a trucker to do?

III. Hot and cold running freight

What makes demand on some lanes, with certain freight types red hot, while others remain stone cold? Dean Croke of DAT says he’s been getting that question quite a lot over the past 18 months. He’ll offer up the answer, before jumping into the latest trends and numbers in the spot market.

IV. Vaccine mandates explained, plus the latest on exemptions

Two federal vaccine mandates are in the pipeline. We’ll cover the two, and a member of the U.S. Senate is trying to exempt essential workers – including truck drivers – from those vaccine mandates.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

towing

Are towing companies open to reform?

OOIDA’s Mike Matousek just took part in a national towing conference, advocating for truckers. So, are towing groups are open to reform?

November 02

regulations

Regulations, not suggestions: the leasing rules

Your carrier may think they can do whatever they want when you lease on. But there are rules, and the regulations are part of federal law.

November 01

supply chain

Supply chain: Trucker talk and federal solutions

Truckers are talking about what’s wrong with the supply chain, and what needs to be fixed. And a federal officials is working to unclog it.

October 29

regulations California

California emission regulations nationwide? Senators say yes

Three U.S. senators want the president to use California emission rules nationwide. OOIDA has explained all the ways that’s a bad idea.

October 28

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Vaccine mandates and exemptions: an update

Are towing companies open to reform?

Regulations, not suggestions: the leasing rules

Supply chain: Trucker talk and federal solutions

California emission regulations nationwide? Senators say yes