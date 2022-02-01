Contact Us

Vaccine mandate: What are the facts

January 31, 2022

|

One of the most controversial actions in trucking in recent years is the vaccine mandate being enforced by both Canada and the United States at the border. We’ll explain what the facts are on that and answer some common questions about ELDs.

Listen to our full show

One of the most controversial actions in trucking in recent years is the vaccine mandate being enforced by both Canada and the United States at the border. We’ll explain what the facts are on that, and answer some common questions about ELDs. Also, PUC is a clever acronym that’s a pretty apt description of the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, tells us how it applies to the trucking industry as she previews the February issue of the magazine. And a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh is adding to the spotlight now on the president’s infrastructure bill.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Canadian convoy protesting vaccine mandates brings disruptions to Ottawa. Why one state wants to move an entire interstate to the tune of $6 billion. And the man credited with creating the modern-day truck stop passes away.

Land Line Magazine preview

What is PUC? It’s a clever acronym that sounds like something else, but it’s actually a pretty apt description of the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, tells us how it applies to the trucking industry as she previews the February issue of the magazine.

Bridge collapse focuses attention on infrastructure bill

A bridge collapse in Pittsburgh is adding to the spotlight now on the president’s infrastructure bill. So what does that bill do for bridges, and will it fix situations like what happened in Pennsylvania?

