Vaccine mandate: What are the facts

One of the most controversial actions in trucking in recent years is the vaccine mandate being enforced by both Canada and the United States at the border. We’ll explain what the facts are on that and answer some common questions about ELDs.
Listen to our full show
One of the most controversial actions in trucking in recent years is the vaccine mandate being enforced by both Canada and the United States at the border. We’ll explain what the facts are on that, and answer some common questions about ELDs. Also, PUC is a clever acronym that’s a pretty apt description of the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, tells us how it applies to the trucking industry as she previews the February issue of the magazine. And a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh is adding to the spotlight now on the president’s infrastructure bill.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The Canadian convoy protesting vaccine mandates brings disruptions to Ottawa. Why one state wants to move an entire interstate to the tune of $6 billion. And the man credited with creating the modern-day truck stop passes away.
Land Line Magazine preview
What is PUC? It’s a clever acronym that sounds like something else, but it’s actually a pretty apt description of the times we live in. Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line Magazine, tells us how it applies to the trucking industry as she previews the February issue of the magazine.
Bridge collapse focuses attention on infrastructure bill
A bridge collapse in Pittsburgh is adding to the spotlight now on the president’s infrastructure bill. So what does that bill do for bridges, and will it fix situations like what happened in Pennsylvania?
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The House transportation committee will conducting a hearing about automated vehicles later this week. That takes place at 11 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Feb. 2. It will be livestreamed here.
- 1 is the deadline to submit applications for this year’s OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship. You can apply through the OOIDA website.
- Starting Tuesday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Ganado, Texas. That’s at Exit 522E of U.S. Highway 59. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Truckers crossing into Canada must be vaccinated and registered at ArriveCAN. You can get full details on measures in place online.
- Truckers who need to purchase a new ELD can find research to help them in that decision on the OOIDA Foundation’s ELD research page. You can also get information from the FMCSA’s ELD provider registry.
- You can learn more about ProMiles on their website.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.