Vaccine mandate suspended by OSHA

Land Line Now, Nov. 18, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
Few things generate as much talk in trucking as vaccine mandates. But one mandate is now suspended. We’ll have what you need to know.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
OSHA pushes off enforcement of its vaccine mandate for large employers amid a flurry of legal challenges. The White House wants the FTC to investigate rising fuel prices. And a 10-point buck finds sanctuary in a church as hunting season starts.
II. Vaccine mandate on hold – for now
Few things have generated quite as much talk in trucking as vaccine mandates. But one of those mandates is now suspended, at least for now. We’ll have that, plus a recap of what the FMCSA nominee said to a group of truckers.
III. Pennsylvania eases truck registrations
State lawmakers in Pennsylvania are moving a bill that would make annual truck registrations easier, while voters in one Nevada county consider an optional local diesel tax.
IV. Supply chain gets some federal attention
Yesterday, federal lawmakers took a crack at the supply chain, discussing solutions that might get things moving again. And of course, some important trucking issues came up.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA is for names and addresses of military personnel serving in Afghanistan and other active combat zones overseas. You can call Nikki Johnson at 816-229-5791 or email Troops@OOIDA.com.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Bob and Linda Caffee Petro in North Las Vegas, Nev. That’s at Exit 54 off Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- Read more about the vaccine mandate:
- OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold
- OOIDA to labor secretary: All truck drivers should be exempt from vaccine mandate
- Labor Secretary says vaccine mandate won’t apply to most truckers