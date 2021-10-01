Vaccine mandate: rules for federal contractors

Land Line Now – Sept. 30, 2021.

New guidance regarding a vaccine mandate for federal contractors covers which contractors – and who at those companies – would be affected.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Federal regulators expect more than 200 crashes a year involving automated vehicles. Atlanta police pull no punches calling out people seen hitching rides on semis. And there’s more than one way to catch an alligator .

II. Vaccine mandate for federal contractors

New guidance is out regarding a vaccine mandate for federal contractors – including which contractors would be covered and who at those companies would be affected. Also, an FMCSA official answers tuckers’ questions, and a new form for using the hours of service emergency order.

III. Electric vehicle requirement in New York

A new law in New York would require all new passenger vehicles be electric within 14 years, while Pennsylvania eyes a weigh station bypass system. We’ll have information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. The computer chip shortage and trucking

By now, you’ve likely heard about the national shortage of computer chips and how it’s affecting things such as car manufacturing. But as a trucker, you may also have experienced how it’s affecting the industry, creating real problems for truck owners. And we’ll have an update on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

