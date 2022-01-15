Contact Us

Vaccine mandate on at Canadian border

January 14, 2022

|

A mistaken announcement from Canadian officials about a vaccine mandate has been reversed and corrected, leaving many truckers confused – and upset.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Canada clears up its upcoming cross-border vaccine requirements after some confusion earlier in the week. Coming soon: the new DOT program pumping money into a bridge near you. And the young hacker exposing some serious safety and security concerns about Tesla vehicles.

II. Cutting back on the stress

It’s a stressful time of year and you have a stressful job. Dawn Harrison of Rolling Strong offers some tips on how to bring your stress levels down, whether you’re out on the road or back at home.

III. Employee vs. independent contractor – a unique case

Who is an employee and who is an independent contractor? That’s not an uncommon question. However, in his travels, Marty Ellis has run into a rather unique example.

IV. Vaccine mandate and other measures are go, Canada says

A mistaken announcement from Canadian officials has been reversed and corrected, leaving many truckers confused – and upset. We’ll offer some straight facts and clear up some confusion.

