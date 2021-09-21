Vaccine mandate: Here are the facts

Land Line Now, Sept. 20, 2021.

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is likely coming for companies with more than 100 employees – how will it affect you? We’ll have the facts.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA takes aim at an exemption request filed by one of nation’s largest carriers, citing safety concerns. The Truckload Carriers Association voices concern about the impact of a potential vaccine mandate on the trucking industry. And Ford wants to buy you a drink.

II. New entrant safety audit

The new entrant safety audit – or really, any safety audit – is a big deal for any trucker. But it doesn’t have to be the cause of overwhelming stress. Help is available. We’ll explain.

III. The chip shortage and trucks

The global chip shortage affecting heavy-duty truck manufacturing shows no sign of letting up. Tom Berg, contributing editor to Land Line Magazine, explains the snowball effect that’s having on the market right now and tells us how long it’s likely to last. Plus, the most recent Technology & Maintenance Council meeting included talk about electric trucks and electronic braking systems.

IV. Vaccine mandate – what are the facts?

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is likely coming for companies with more than 100 employees – how will it affect you? We’ll have the facts. Also, the global computer chip shortage is affecting truckers’ ability to get an ELD.

