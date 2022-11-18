Unique electronic identifiers? OOIDA says no

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is asking federal regulators to require what’s called a unique electronic identifier on your truck. And the proposal raises all kinds of concerns.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is asking federal regulators to require what's called a unique electronic identifier on your truck. And the proposal raises all kinds of concerns. Also, you've broken out the winter coats and gloves, the chains are loaded up in the event you'll need them out on the road – but don't forget about your engine. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac gives us some tips for keeping your engine running through the winter months. And a bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would allow trucks to be up to 2,000 pounds heavier to accommodate the batteries for electric-powered trucks.

A major snowstorm is expected to cause major disruptions in the Northeast through the weekend. A major LTL carrier is prepared to pare down its 2023 expansion plans. And another state takes action after declaring a fuel shortage emergency.

Winter prep

You’ve broken out the winter coats and gloves, the chains are loaded up in the event you’ll need them out on the road – but don’t forget about your engine. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac gives us some tips for keeping your engine running through the winter months.

Paving the way for electric trucks

A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would allow trucks to be up to 2,000 pounds heavier to accommodate the batteries for electric-powered trucks. Meanwhile, a new law in Michigan will tap the state’s taxes on liquor in order to provide more funding for police patrols on rural roads throughout the state.

