Unique electronic identifiers? OOIDA says no

November 17, 2022

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is asking federal regulators to require what’s called a unique electronic identifier on your truck. And the proposal raises all kinds of concerns.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A major snowstorm is expected to cause major disruptions in the Northeast through the weekend. A major LTL carrier is prepared to pare down its 2023 expansion plans. And another state takes action after declaring a fuel shortage emergency.

Winter prep

You’ve broken out the winter coats and gloves, the chains are loaded up in the event you’ll need them out on the road – but don’t forget about your engine. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac gives us some tips for keeping your engine running through the winter months.

Paving the way for electric trucks

A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would allow trucks to be up to 2,000 pounds heavier to accommodate the batteries for electric-powered trucks. Meanwhile, a new law in Michigan will tap the state’s taxes on liquor in order to provide more funding for police patrols on rural roads throughout the state.

spot market DAT Solutions truck rates

Sad news in the spot market

If you’re looking to get in a festive mood for the holiday season, the spot market’s not going to do it. Loads and rates are both down.

November 16

OOIDA: Brokers’ transparency regulation claims are ‘misleading and insulting’

What are brokers supposed to share?

Most truckers who deal with brokers are well aware they typically don’t share all the information they’re supposed to. So what’s required?

November 15

election Buttons, saying to vote on Election Day

How will the election affect trucking?

A few races are not yet settled, but we have a better idea of the election’s results. What effect will those have on the trucking industry?

November 14

Truckers for Troops

Truckers for Troops – Day 5

We conclude our annual campaign to raise money to send care packages to our troops overseas and support veterans who have returned home.

November 11

