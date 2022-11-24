Unique electronic identifiers could create state enforcement problems

As FMCSA considers a mandate on unique electronic identifiers, we bring in someone with a unique perspective on the matter. Doug Morris of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office used to work in law enforcement and says any electronic ID mandate would create major problems on the state enforcement level. He details what he thinks the effect would look like on the ground.

Listen to our full show

As FMCSA considers a mandate on unique electronic identifiers, we bring in someone with a unique perspective on the matter. Doug Morris of OOIDA says a mandate would create major problems on the state enforcement level. Also, for the past 50 years the province of Nova Scotia has gifted the tree to the people of Boston as a thank you for aiding them after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. We’ll hear from the truck driver who’s hauling the tree. And big events make an impact on the spot market – some natural, some man-made. We’ve got both this week. Robert Rouse of DAT fills us in on how both are affecting the market.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The roads are expected to be busier this holiday weekend than they’ve been in years. We’re one step closer to having a new leader of the Federal Highway Administration. And when it comes to Thanksgiving pie, everyone’s apparently got an opinion.

A gift steeped in history

The Christmas tree in the Boston Common is one that’s steeped in history. For the past 50 years the province of Nova Scotia has given the tree to the people of Boston as a thank-you for aiding them after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. We’ll hear from the truck driver who’s hauling the tree from Nova Scotia to Boston about the history of this tradition.

Natural and manmade effects on freight

Big events make an impact on the spot market. Some, like historic snowstorms, are caused by Mother Nature, Others, like holiday weekends, are manmade. We’ve got both this week. Robert Rouse of DAT fills us in on how both are affecting spot rates, load posts, truck posts and everything in between.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information