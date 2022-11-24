Contact Us
Lucas Oil

Unique electronic identifiers could create state enforcement problems

November 23, 2022

|

As FMCSA considers a mandate on unique electronic identifiers, we bring in someone with a unique perspective on the matter. Doug Morris of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office used to work in law enforcement and says any electronic ID mandate would create major problems on the state enforcement level. He details what he thinks the effect would look like on the ground.

Listen to our full show

As FMCSA considers a mandate on unique electronic identifiers, we bring in someone with a unique perspective on the matter. Doug Morris of OOIDA says a mandate would create major problems on the state enforcement level. Also, for the past 50 years the province of Nova Scotia has gifted the tree to the people of Boston as a thank you for aiding them after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. We’ll hear from the truck driver who’s hauling the tree. And big events make an impact on the spot market – some natural, some man-made. We’ve got both this week. Robert Rouse of DAT fills us in on how both are affecting the market.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The roads are expected to be busier this holiday weekend than they’ve been in years. We’re one step closer to having a new leader of the Federal Highway Administration. And when it comes to Thanksgiving pie, everyone’s apparently got an opinion.

A gift steeped in history

The Christmas tree in the Boston Common is one that’s steeped in history. For the past 50 years the province of Nova Scotia has given the tree to the people of Boston as a thank-you for aiding them after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. We’ll hear from the truck driver who’s hauling the tree from Nova Scotia to Boston about the history of this tradition.

Natural and manmade effects on freight

Big events make an impact on the spot market. Some, like historic snowstorms, are caused by Mother Nature, Others, like holiday weekends, are manmade. We’ve got both this week. Robert Rouse of DAT fills us in on how both are affecting spot rates, load posts, truck posts and everything in between.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

flu

Flu coming back with a vengeance

For the past two years, we’ve had a bit of a break from flu. But that may be coming to an end. We’ll have some advice on how to handle it.

November 22

FMCSA OOIDA logos

FMCSA officials talk issues with OOIDA Board

FMCSA officials met with the truckers who make up the OOIDA Board of Directors to discuss hours of service, ELDs, speed limiters and more.

November 21

speed limiters speed limiter

Speed limiters a heavy topic on the road

Marty Ellis has been hearing about speed limiters, including the possible push to mandate them and the problems they can potentially cause.

November 18

unique electronic identifiers

Unique electronic identifiers? OOIDA says no

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is asking federal regulators to require what’s called unique electronic identifiers on trucks.

November 17

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Unique electronic identifiers could create state enforcement problems

Flu coming back with a vengeance

FMCSA officials talk issues with OOIDA Board

Speed limiters a heavy topic on the road

Unique electronic identifiers? OOIDA says no