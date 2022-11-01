Contact Us
Unique electronic identification: What do truckers think?

October 31, 2022

How do you feel about the idea of putting unique electronic identification technology on your truck? Judging from what OOIDA is hearing from truckers, it’s not likely good. We’ll get an update.

Listen to our full show

Also, it was another great year for Truck to Success. The annual course put on by OOIDA taught people the ins and outs of becoming a successful owner-operator. We'll share what participants learned and how they're going to apply that to their career. And when it comes to leasing onto a carrier, there are a few things you should know when it comes to insurance. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA's Truck Insurance Department talks about what to look for in your lease agreement.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA uses an exemption request to plead for greater hours of service flexibility. Another warning about diesel shortages goes out. And some sad news, as one of OOIDA’s founders passes away.

Truck to Success

It was another great year for Truck to Success. The annual course put on by OOIDA taught people the ins and outs of becoming a successful owner-operator. We’ll share what participants learned and how they’re going to apply that to their career.

Leasing on and insurance

When it comes to leasing onto a carrier, there are a few things you should know when it comes to insurance. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talks about what to look for in your lease agreement.

