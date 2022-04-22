Under-21 pilot program: Some questions answered, but others remain

FMCSA has answered some questions about its under-21 apprenticeship pilot program, but questions remain about the safety implications and information gathering.
Today’s News: Biden administration announces $6 billion for carbon reduction strategies
Plus, the secretary of transportation speaks on his frustrations about high fuel prices; and the total cost of those increased inspections at the border in Mexico comes into focus.
Virginia winter weather restrictions; ticket quota bans
Virginia’s governor busts out his veto stamp for a bill that would have put restrictions on truckers during winter weather, while more states consider ticket quota bans.
Progress reports from Capitol Hill
Updates on the GOT Truckers Act, truck parking, fuel prices and broker transparency
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting April 24, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Gary, Ind. That’s at Exit 9 off Interstates 80 and 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.