Contact Us
TravelCenters

Under-21 pilot program: Some questions answered, but others remain

April 21, 2022

|

FMCSA has answered some questions about its under-21 apprenticeship pilot program, but questions remain about the safety implications and information gathering.

Today’s News: Biden administration announces $6 billion for carbon reduction strategies

Plus, the secretary of transportation speaks on his frustrations about high fuel prices; and the total cost of those increased inspections at the border in Mexico comes into focus.

Virginia winter weather restrictions; ticket quota bans

Virginia’s governor busts out his veto stamp for a bill that would have put restrictions on truckers during winter weather, while more states consider ticket quota bans.

Progress reports from Capitol Hill

Updates on the GOT Truckers Act, truck parking, fuel prices and broker transparency

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

freight recession

Prophecies of a freight recession? Not so fast

Prophecies of a “freight recession?” Not so fast, says at least one expert. Plus, keep from going bust amid the used truck market boom.

April 20

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

A conversation with Rep. Andy Levin about his Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act. Plus, more states mull fuel tax relief measures

April 19

fuel tax holiday

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

Clearing up the confusion about fuel tax holidays and IFTA. Plus, details on the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act.

April 18

truck parking

Truck parking gets federal attention

There’s been more chatter about truck parking this year, and a lot of that is apparently coming from the top levels of the government.

April 15

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Under-21 pilot program: Some questions answered, but others remain

Prophecies of a freight recession? Not so fast

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

Truck parking gets federal attention