Under-21 pilot program: Some questions answered, but others remain

FMCSA has answered some questions about its under-21 apprenticeship pilot program, but questions remain about the safety implications and information gathering.

Today’s News: Biden administration announces $6 billion for carbon reduction strategies

Plus, the secretary of transportation speaks on his frustrations about high fuel prices; and the total cost of those increased inspections at the border in Mexico comes into focus.

Virginia winter weather restrictions; ticket quota bans

Virginia’s governor busts out his veto stamp for a bill that would have put restrictions on truckers during winter weather, while more states consider ticket quota bans.

Progress reports from Capitol Hill

Updates on the GOT Truckers Act, truck parking, fuel prices and broker transparency

