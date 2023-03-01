Two governors target nuclear verdicts

The governors of two states are taking aim at nuclear verdicts – and both have expressed concerns about the way trucking companies are being affected. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about what Florida and Iowa are doing about tort reform.
Diesel prices are edging down to where they were this time last year. CVSA releases new information about its upcoming Roadcheck event. And looking for Oklahoma’s newest truck stop? Look for the giant cowboy hat.
Customizing your truck
So you have a truck, but you want to make it into something special. Where do you begin? We get a few ideas about customizing from Bryan Martin, boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
Prepping to file your taxes
Tax time is coming. And that means it’s time to gather all the documents and information you must have in order to file your taxes on time. What you need to file your taxes may well depend on whether you’re self-employed or a company driver, but in any case the time to do it is now, while that material is available.
