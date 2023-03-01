Contact Us

Two governors target nuclear verdicts

February 28, 2023

|

The governors of two states are taking aim at nuclear verdicts – and both have expressed concerns about the way trucking companies are being affected. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about what Florida and Iowa are doing about tort reform.

Listen to our full show

The governors of two states are taking aim at nuclear verdicts – and both have expressed concerns about the way trucking companies are being impacted. Also, so you have a truck, but you want to make it into something special. Where do you begin? We get a few ideas about customizing from Bryan Martin, boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. And tax time is coming. What you need to file your taxes may well depend on whether you’re self-employed or a company driver, but in any case the time to do it is now, while that material is available.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices are edging down to where they were this time last year. CVSA releases new information about its upcoming Roadcheck event. And looking for Oklahoma’s newest truck stop? Look for the giant cowboy hat.

Customizing your truck

So you have a truck, but you want to make it into something special. Where do you begin? We get a few ideas about customizing from Bryan Martin, boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.

Prepping to file your taxes

Tax time is coming. And that means it’s time to gather all the documents and information you must have in order to file your taxes on time. What you need to file your taxes may well depend on whether you’re self-employed or a company driver, but in any case the time to do it is now, while that material is available.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

emissions EPA

New EPA rules may cost trucking big time

A Capitol Hill publication taking a look at forthcoming EPA regulations for truck emissions says the rules may cost the industry a lot.

February 27

“Getting it from both sides” – rates down, costs up

The OOIDA Foundation’s 2022 Freight Rate Survey adds some context to what you are likely already feeling, that rates are down and costs are up.

February 24

Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

After years of pleading and prodding, it looks like the broker transparency issue is finally set to take center stage and you’ll have a chance to chime in.

February 23

(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

Load posts are down right now, but expect things to change once spring shipping season takes off. Plus, a preview of MATS.

February 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Two governors target nuclear verdicts

New EPA rules may cost trucking big time

“Getting it from both sides” – rates down, costs up

Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season