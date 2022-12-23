Trucking gives back for the holidays

It’s the season of giving and many trucking companies, and groups have been busy doing what they can to help those in need during the holidays. We’ll speak with a few of those who go the extra mile this time of year to give back.
It's the season of giving and many trucking companies and groups have been busy doing what they can to help those in need during the holidays. We'll speak with a few of those who go the extra mile this time of year to give back. Also, we talk biodiesel with a company that's been on the forefront of the alternative fuel for years. And South Carolina's state legislature is considering a measure that would alter the rules for left lane use in the state. Meanwhile, a Texas lawmaker wants to increase the excise tax on fuel there.
The Trucking Alliance’s bid to expand hair testing hits another roadblock. FMCSA announces hours-of-service relief for certain fuel haulers. And at least one Canadian province is delaying enforcement of the ELD mandate.
Making biodiesel a more viable option
We talk biodiesel with a company that’s been on the forefront of the alternative fuel for years. Diana Geseking of Restaurant Technologies explains how they’re involved in the process from the get-go and what needs to happen to make biodiesel a more viable option for a bigger population of truckers.
Left-lane rules might see a change in South Carolina
South Carolina’s state legislature is considering a measure that would alter the rules for left lane use in the state. Meanwhile, a Texas lawmaker wants to increase the excise tax on fuel there.
