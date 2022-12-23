Contact Us
TravelCenters

Trucking gives back for the holidays

December 22, 2022

|

It’s the season of giving and many trucking companies, and groups have been busy doing what they can to help those in need during the holidays. We’ll speak with a few of those who go the extra mile this time of year to give back.

Listen to our full show

It’s the season of giving and many trucking companies and groups have been busy doing what they can to help those in need during the holidays. We’ll speak with a few of those who go the extra mile this time of year to give back. Also, we talk biodiesel with a company that’s been on the forefront of the alternative fuel for years. And South Carolina’s state legislature is considering a measure that would alter the rules for left lane use in the state. Meanwhile, a Texas lawmaker wants to increase the excise tax on fuel there.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Trucking Alliance’s bid to expand hair testing hits another roadblock. FMCSA announces hours-of-service relief for certain fuel haulers. And at least one Canadian province is delaying enforcement of the ELD mandate.

Making biodiesel a more viable option

We talk biodiesel with a company that’s been on the forefront of the alternative fuel for years. Diana Geseking of Restaurant Technologies explains how they’re involved in the process from the get-go and what needs to happen to make biodiesel a more viable option for a bigger population of truckers.

Left-lane rules might see a change in South Carolina

South Carolina’s state legislature is considering a measure that would alter the rules for left lane use in the state. Meanwhile, a Texas lawmaker wants to increase the excise tax on fuel there.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

WWWilliams

Related Podcasts

coercion OOIDA, electronic logging device recording hours of service

Fighting against coercion of truckers

Forcing truckers to violate the regulations is a huge problem in trucking, which is why OOIDA fought to get an anti-coercion regulation.

December 21

restroom

Sponsor: Bathroom bill a ‘no brainer’

A new bill to ensure access to bathroom facilities for truckers is a no brainer, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.

December 20

bathroom

Getting the bathroom access bill through Congress

A piece of legislation designed to give truckers access to the bathroom at facilities they pick up from and deliver to is now in Congress.

December 19

straight pipes

Straight pipes still an option on newer trucks

Lots of truckers want those big, shiny straight pipes running up the side of their rig, but it’s not so easy with newer trucks. Or is it?

December 16

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Trucking gives back for the holidays

Fighting against coercion of truckers

Sponsor: Bathroom bill a ‘no brainer’

Getting the bathroom access bill through Congress

Straight pipes still an option on newer trucks