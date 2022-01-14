Trucking among hackers’ targets

Three federal agencies warn that Russian hackers plan to target critical infrastructure – including trucking and other transportation.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The Supreme Court has blocked the vaccine mandate for large employers. Canada eases some of its vaccine requirements for cross-border Canadian truckers, but the relief may not be long-lived. And a study on hair testing is getting headlines, but other researchers say the results don’t pass the smell test.s
II. Under-21 pilot program moves another step forward
The FMCSA is asking for information concerning its proposed apprenticeship pilot program for truck drivers under 21 years of age. And OOIDA has given the agency a few thoughts about the effort.
III. Parking and bathroom access in Washington state
A Washington state lawmaker has filed a bill intended to reduce emissions and safety risks caused by inadequate commercial truck parking. Meanwhile, another bill would give truckers access to bathrooms at the various facilities they visit.
IV. Trucking and other transportation in hackers’ crosshairs
Three federal agencies involved in national security have issued a warning that hackers based in Russia are planning to target critical infrastructure. And trucking, along with the rest of transportation, is a vital part of that infrastructure.
