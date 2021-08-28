Land Line Now, Aug. 27, 2021.
A new song inspired by a trucker involves terminal cancer, a Facebook post, and a lasting tribute the driver’s widow will never forget.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Expect travel problems throughout the South this weekend. Used truck market remains hot. And the reason you might see more people giving you the “truckers salute” next month.
II. Trucker’s life inspires new song
A song inspired by a truck driver is out right now – and that would be a story in and of itself. But this one involves an OOIDA member, terminal cancer, a Facebook post, a surprise gone wrong and a lasting tribute that the driver’s widow will never forget.
III. Lease-purchase plans spark anger and questions
While Marty Ellis is enjoying some fine baked goods in Wisconsin, some truckers he’s talking with are getting really heated over carrier-based lease-purchase plans.
IV. A complicated court case that fixes precisely nothing
On the surface, a recent court judgement might appear to support raising insurance minimums. But go just an inch deep into it, and it’s an obvious example both of why that idea won’t fix anything, and the extent to which verdicts are out of control.
