Truckers for Troops – Day 4

November 10, 2022

It’s Day 4 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and support efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness.

It’s Day 4 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and support efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness. Also, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says it wants to improve the regulations regarding electronic logging devices. But there may be some disagreement with truckers in terms of what “improve” means. And a slew of state and local ballots had voters deciding transportation issues. We’ll find out what happened where from our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

Another hurricane hits Florida. The deadline for a possible railroad strike gets pushed back a few more weeks. And turns out, re-routing an interstate is pretty expensive.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says it wants to improve the regulations regarding electronic logging devices. But there may be some disagreement with truckers in terms of what “improve” means.

A slew of state and local ballots had voters deciding transportation issues. We’ll find out what happened where from our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

