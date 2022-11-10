Truckers for Troops – Day 3

It’s day 3 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness.

Listen to our full show

It’s day 3 of the OOIDA Truckers for Troops fund drive. All this week, we’re raising money to send care packages to U.S. troops overseas and supports efforts of the Veterans Community Project to end veteran homelessness. Also, we’re talking turkey during today’s Market Update with DAT. Stephen Petit has the latest on which markets to watch, as mid-November is a busy time for moving turkey and other poultry out of processing plants and on to retailers. And this week is OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops fund drive, and Marty Ellis is ready, willing and able to help folks take part from his perch in The Spirit.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board holds its first public meeting. Florida is hunkering down as another hurricane develops off its shores. And a new warning about thieves targeting common powertrain controller modules.

It’s time to talk turkey

We’re talking turkey during today’s Market Update with DAT. Stephen Petit has the latest on which markets to watch, as mid-November is a busy time for moving turkey and other poultry out of processing plants and on to retailers.

Supporting troops at the Spirit

This week is OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops fund drive, and Marty Ellis is ready, willing and able to help folks take part from his perch in The Spirit.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information